Man stabbed to death on Brooklyn sidewalk

A man was found stabbed to death on a Brooklyn sidewalk in the middle of the day.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call at about 2:40 p.m. on Monday. They found a 29-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in front of 61 East 18th Street in Prospect Park South.

The victim was unconscious and unresponsive. EMS took the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County but it was too late to save his life.

There has not been an arrest in the case. The victim's name was being withheld so that his family could be notified.