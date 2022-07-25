Man stabbed to death in Fort Washington Park

article

A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death in a Manhattan park on Sunday afternoon.

The NYPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Park in the area of W. 165 St. and Riverside Dr.

Police found 29-year-old Ricardo Sanchez of Brooklyn with multiple stab wounds to the chest, arm, and neck.

EMS took him to St. Luke's Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The New York City Police Department announced that 24-year-old Ronald Guilcapi of Manhattan was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

No information was released about whether the two men knew each other.

Lawyer information for Guilcapi was not immediately available.