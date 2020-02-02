Man stabbed 13-year-old girl in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is looking for a man they say stabbed a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx on January 31.

According to authorities, the victim was in front of 2628 Third Avenue at around 6 p.m. with a group of her friends when she got into a verbal dispute with the suspect.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation and the girl and her friends began to attack the man, punching him in the head and chest.

The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the girl in the neck and torso several times before running away on a scooter.

EMS took the victim to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years old, last seen wearing a red cap and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.