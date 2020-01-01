Man shot, killed in Harlem on New Year’s Eve

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found shot dead inside in Harlem on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person assaulted inside of 142 West 112th Street, where they found the victim, 27-year-old Richard Hall, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hall was taken to Mt. Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released surveillance footage and photographs of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

