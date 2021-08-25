After-hours party argument leads to shooting in broad daylight

The NYPD asked for the public's help tracking down two men who were involved in a shooting in broad daylight on a street in the Bronx.

On Aug. 21 at about 6:17 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot after an argument with another man at an after-hours party at 1301 Westchester Avenue, said police.

The victim was chased onto the street where he was shot multiple times in the stomach and buttocks. He was taken by private means to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Video of the shooting showed the gunman running after the victim as another man followed behind. The victim fell to the ground and was shot several more times.

One suspect was described as having a dark complexion, medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a torn white tank top, black jeans and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect was described by police as having a dark complexion, heavy build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, a dark-colored bag across his chest, blue jeans and white sneakers. He was holding a yellow shirt in his left hand and a black & silver handgun in his right hand.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls remain confidential, added cops.