Man sets fire to piles of trash in Midtown Manhattan

Police want to find the man who set multiple fires to garbage cans that spread to piles of garbage in the Diamond District of Manhattan.

Video of the scene on Tuesday at approximately 9:40 p.m. shows large flames on both sides of the street in the area of 47th Street and 6th Avenue. Garbage has been piling up across New York City due to budget cuts limiting pickups by the sanitation department.

After setting fire to multiple garbage cans, the man walked to 1190 6th Avenue where he graffitied a wall with a marker, according to cops. Photos of the man at the scene defacing the building were shared by police.

TRASH PILES UP ACROSS NYC DUE TO BUDGET CUTS

The arsonist was wearing a T-shirt that read 'ONE FOR ALL.'

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or online at CrimeStoppers.com and at Twitter @NYPDTips. Cops say all calls are confidential.

