Man robs, attacks woman at ATM

A man punched and robbed a woman inside a bank ATM vestibule in Midtown Manhattan.

Police say it happened on Tuesday, October 15 at the Bank of America at 1293 Broadway.

The woman had gone in about 11:20 p.m. She was at the ATM when a man walked up and told her he had a gun.

He took her wallet. When she tried to get it back he punched her in the face.

The man took $50 from the wallet and then gave it back to her before taking off.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. He is described as black, 45 to 55-years-old, 5'7", with glasses, and was last seen wearing a burgundy baseball cap, a brown jacket, and a white shirt.



