Man randomly slapped two women in the head in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect they say randomly slapped two women in the head in Brooklyn last week.

In the first incident, authorities say that at around 6:50 a.m. on May 16, a 49-year-old woman was on the mezzanine inside the Atlantic Avenue subway station when the suspect approached her and slapped her on the side of the head, causing damage to her glasses when they fell on the ground.

The victim also sustained a minor ear abrasion as a result of her headphones being in her ear at the time.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, and the victim refused medical attention.

Then, just a day later on May 17 at 10:25 a.m., police say a 67-year-old woman was on the mezzanine inside the Halsey Street subway station when the suspect approached her and slapped her on the left side of her face, causing her to fall and scrape her right knee.

The suspect again fled the scene, this time on foot, heading towards Halsey Street. The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

