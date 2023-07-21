Man punched, raped teen girl in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD says it is searching for a suspect who raped a 17-year-old girl in the Bronx earlier this week.

According to authorities, the victim was walking inside a building near Rosedale Avenue and Watson Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Soundview section when she was approached by the suspect.

Police say the suspect pushed the girl into a room, punched her in the face, and proceeded to rape her.

The man was last seen fleeing southbound on Rosedale Avenue on foot.

The victim has been hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion with acne scarring on the face and a mustache, approximately 20 to 30 years old, standing roughly 5’10" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and black shorts with a white stripe.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.



