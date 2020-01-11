Man punched, beat 63-year-old woman with suitcase: NYPD

A man punched and then beat a 63-year-old woman with a suitcase in a random, brutal attack that was caught on surveillance video on New Year’s Day.

According to the NYPD, the victim was walking near 10th Avenue and West 51st Street in Hell's Kitchen just after midnight when she was approached by the male suspect who then punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then struck the woman in the face with a rolling luggage suitcase before running away.

The victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the assault.

Anyone with information in regard to these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.