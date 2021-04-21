Man names baby after government agency where he works

article

An Indonesian baby has quite a unique name. He is officially, the Department of Statistical Communication, according to local reports.

Slamet Wahyudi, 38, said he wanted to pay tribute to his workplace by naming his son Dinas Komunikasi Informatika Statistik, which translates to Department of Statistical Communication, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Wahyudi reportedly had an agreement with his wife to be allowed to choose their child’s name if they had a boy.

"Thankfully my wife did not mind," Wahyudi told the Indonesian outlet Kompas.

He and his wife said they will be calling the baby Dinko as he grows up.

While the name sat well with the parents, it did not seem to be the case with their relatives.

Wahyudi has worked as a civil servant of the department since 2009.

