Man mocked, punched Asian men in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is hunting for a suspect they say mocked and then assaulted three Asian men in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, at around 10:30 p.m., three men, aged 51, 56, and 57, were talking to each other in Cantonese on 20th Avenue in Bensonhurst when the suspect mocked the way they spoke as he walked past them.

When the 56-year-old man confronted the suspect, the suspect punched him in the face.

Police say the suspect then brandished a knife, and sprayed the three men in the face with an unknown substance before running away south on 20th Avenue.

The three men were taken to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 25 and 35 years of age, roughly 220 to 225 lbs, and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, dark-colored pants, and black sandals.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.