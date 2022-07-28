Man killed in Bronx shooting

article

The NYPD has identified a man found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the Bronx.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday on 187th St. in the Belmont neighborhood.

20-year-old Jayshua Nivar of Clay Ave. was found with two gunshot wounds to the head and a gunshot wound to his hip.

EMS took him to St. Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The New York City Police Department has not made any arrests but says the investigation is continuing.