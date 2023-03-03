Man killed after police-involved shooting in Paterson

Authorities say a man has died after a police-involved shooting in Paterson on Friday afternoon.

Officials say the victim was struck during the shooting at around 12:30 p.m. near Mill and Ellison Streets.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not yet been released, and the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said the incident was unrelated to the shooting of a New Jersey State Trooper on Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters