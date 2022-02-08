Man kicks 89-year-old woman to ground in Brooklyn

The NYPD was searching for the man who kicked an 89-year-old woman in the back in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

The shocking attack of the woman who was standing on Avenue P at East 17th Street was caught on camera.

The video showed the man walk up to the woman who was carrying bags and knock her to the ground.

The suspect walks away.

The elderly victim suffered pain and bruising to her head and body. She was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described by police as a male, 20-30 years in age, last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

