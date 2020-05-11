Man jumps out of vehicle to assault, steal woman's phone, police say

Police want to find two men behind an assault and robbery of a woman who fought back and was thrown to the pavement in the Bronx.

Video of the incident on March 18 at about 7:09 p.m. was released by the NYPD. It shows a man get out of a four-door grey Honda Civic and grab something from the woman's hands. Cops say the man took her phone which was in a wallet case that contained $20 in cash and a debit card, but not before she tried to get it back.

The woman was then shoved to the ground.

She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Cops describe the first suspect as a dark-skinned male, who wore a green baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater, dark-colored pants, and gray sneakers at the time of the robbery.

The second individual is a dark-skinned male, who wore a dark-colored baseball cap and a white long-sleeved shirt with black dots on it.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Cops described the first suspect as a dark-skinned male, who wore a green baseball cap, a gray hooded sweater, dark colored pants and gray sneakers at the time of the robbery.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------