Man groped teen in Queens, then offered victim money to spit on him: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say groped a teenager in Queens before offering her money to spit on him.

Police say that on August 8, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, walked into a residential building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing, with the suspect following behind her.

The pair entered an elevator, at which time police say the suspect asked "Are you a model? Can I take your picture?"

The suspect then allegedly began taking pictures of the victim before groping her, rubbing her inner thigh, and taking a photo up the victim's skirt.

Police say the suspect then offered the victim $20 to "spit on him."

The victim began screaming at the suspect, and he left the building.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.