Man groped 13-year-old girl on Harlem bus: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man they say groped a 13-year-old girl on a bus in Harlem last week.

According to authorities, the victim was riding the M101 bus heading west towards 125th Street and Lenox Avenue when the suspect touched her inappropriately.

The suspect then got off the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station where he boarded a southbound #2 train.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, standing 5'7" tall with a medium build, and is thought to be 50 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.