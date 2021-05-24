Man grabs elderly woman from neck, snatches $400 necklace: Cops

The NYPD is looking for the man who grabbed an elderly woman inside a store by the neck and snatched her necklace.

The incident caught on security cameras on May 19 at about 2:25 p.m. shows the man enter the Bronx Pawn Brokers on Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Manor. He approaches the 71-year-old woman, grabs her and pulls off the necklace worth about $400.

The woman suffered cuts to her neck but refused medical attention.

The man took off in a black SUV. A description of the suspect was not released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.