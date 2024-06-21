Man found shot inside Mercedes minivan in Brooklyn

article

A man was found shot inside a Mercedes rideshare vehicle Thursday night in Brooklyn, according to police.

Police say the man was found near 323 Lincoln Place, in Prospect Heights around 10 p.m.

The minivan had commissioned plates and the victim is believed to be the driver.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing two men fleeing the scene.

Police found a gun inside the van that is believed to be the weapon that was used. It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.