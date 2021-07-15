Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Union County
4
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Western Passaic County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Somerset County

Man forcibly kisses, gropes, robs tourist in Manhattan: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
Manhattan
FOX 5 NY
article

Credit: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they say groped and robbed a 58-year-old female tourist in Lower Manhattan over the weekend.

Authorities say the victim was walking back to her hotel on St. James Place around 3:15 a.m. when the suspect approached her, grabbed her buttocks, kissed her on the face, and took her wallet from her bag. 

A brief struggle ensued, and he shoved the woman to the ground, causing her to sustain a bruise to her forearm. The victim later refused medical attention. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The man then southbound on Pearl Street with the wallet, which held the victim's Texas state ID, roughly $100, and credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  They say that all calls are strictly confidential.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters