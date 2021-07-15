Man forcibly kisses, gropes, robs tourist in Manhattan: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a man they say groped and robbed a 58-year-old female tourist in Lower Manhattan over the weekend.

Authorities say the victim was walking back to her hotel on St. James Place around 3:15 a.m. when the suspect approached her, grabbed her buttocks, kissed her on the face, and took her wallet from her bag.

A brief struggle ensued, and he shoved the woman to the ground, causing her to sustain a bruise to her forearm. The victim later refused medical attention.

The man then southbound on Pearl Street with the wallet, which held the victim's Texas state ID, roughly $100, and credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). They say that all calls are strictly confidential.

