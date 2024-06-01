Man fatally shot in the back in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot in the back and killed in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

Authorities say police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot at around 3 a.m. near an apartment building on Avenue W in Sheepshead Bay.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 22-year-old Rahquill Weekes, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Weekes was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.