Man facing assault charge after kicking woman down Brooklyn subway escalator: NYPD

The NYPD says they have arrested and charged a Brooklyn man after he allegedly kicked a woman down a subway escalator earlier this week.

Bradley Hill, 32, is facing charges of assault and attempted assault in connection to the incident.

Authorities say that on September 9, at around 7:15 p.m., Hill got into an argument with a 32-year-old woman on an escalator at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station. When the argument escalated, police say hill kicked the woman in her chest, causing her to fall several feet down the escalator.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, and legs, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The Daily News reports that the victim was a fashion design student on her way home from class when she was attacked.

