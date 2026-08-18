Man faces federal hate crime charges in Manhattan synagogue attack

The Brief Federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges Tuesday against 46-year-old Larry Montes following a violent disruption at a Manhattan synagogue last week. According to the Department of Justice, the federal charges include two counts of hate crimes and one count of destroying religious property. Montes was already facing state-level hate crime charges for the incident, per previous reporting.



Federal prosecutors announced hate crime charges Tuesday against a man accused of carrying out a violent disruption at a Manhattan synagogue during a religious service last week.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) unveiled charges against 46-year-old Larry Montes, including two counts of committing hate crimes and one count of destruction of religious property resulting in bodily injury, according to a press release.

Montes was already facing state-level hate crime charges in connection with the incident, according to previous FOX 5 N.Y. reporting.

Assault at Central Synagogue

The backstory:

Authorities said the charges stem from an attack during a Friday night Shabbat service at Central Synagogue. According to investigators, Montes allegedly disrupted the ongoing worship service, damaged synagogue property and physically attacked people inside.

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During the disruption, Montes also allegedly struck a 63-year-old congregant and damaged religious property inside the sanctuary while doing so. When a security officer attempted to intervene, prosecutors say Montes subjected the guard to a violent assault, spitting on and headbutting him.

An NYPD sergeant working as an off-duty paid detail at the house of worship took Montes into custody at the scene, the DOJ said. Part of the incident was captured on the synagogue's live stream.

What they're saying:

In statements released Tuesday, law enforcement leaders emphasized that bias-motivated attacks on religious institutions will be met with federal prosecution.

"Americans’ fundamental right to worship without fear of bias-motivated violence is sacrosanct and must be protected at all costs," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

What's next:

Montes remains in state custody and will be transferred to Manhattan federal court to face the federal charges at a later date.