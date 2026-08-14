Person taken into custody after allegedly assaulting 2 people at Central Synagogue

The Brief A person was taken into police custody at Central Synagogue after reportedly assaulting a member of the congregation. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted about the incident on X, stating that an individual "disrupted Shabbat services" at the synagogue. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.



A person was taken into police custody at Central Synagogue after reportedly assaulting a member of the congregation.

Assault at Central Synagogue

What we know:

Police report that a 46-year-old man was escorted out of the synagogue by security after disrupting service.

The individual struck a 63-year-old woman while being escorted out; he also headbutted and spat at a 65-year-old security guard.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch posted about the incident on X, stating that an individual "disrupted Shabbat services" at the synagogue.

"An NYPD sergeant working a paid detail at the synagogue immediately stepped in and took the individual into custody." Tisch also stated that she spoke with the rabbi of the synagogue.

No one was seriously injured in the incident. Additional NYPD resources have been deployed to the synagogue.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What they're saying:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also posted about the matter on X:

What we don't know:

The identity of the individual in custody is currently unknown.