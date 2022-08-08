Man drowns in NY lake

article

A Sloatsburg man drowned in a Harriman State Park lake on Sunday evening.

The New York State Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Lake Sebago Boat Launch.

Troopers responded to Seven Lakes in the town of Haverstraw for a report of a possible drowning.

They say that 43-year-old Bogdan Kardynal was last seen entering the water and attempting to swim when he went under and did not resurface.

A witness jumped into the lake to assist Kardynal but was unable to find him.

The Thiells Fire Department and Water Rescue located Kardynal’s body a short time later and removed him from the lake.

The Rockland County Medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

