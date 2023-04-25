Man choked, sexually assaulted 68-year-old woman in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of choking a 68-year-old woman before dragging her into a garage and sexually assaulting her.

According to authorities, the suspect approached the victim from behind at around 6 a.m. near East 189th Street and Webster Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Police say the man choked the woman, forced her into a garage, and attempted to remove her clothing, but was unable to do so.

The suspect then forced the woman to perform oral sex on him before running away, heading south on 3rd Avenue.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

The suspect is described as a man standing between 5'2" and 5'5" tall, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.