Man choked, raped woman inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

Police are hunting for a man they say choked a woman unconscious before raping her inside of an apartment in Brooklyn earlier this month.

According to authorities, the victim entered an apartment with the suspect at 88 Monument Walk in Downtown Brooklyn at around 11:30 p.m. on April 21.

Once inside, the man asked the victim for sex, which she refused.

Police say that is when the suspect began choking the woman until she fell unconscious. When she woke up, authorities say she realized the man was raping her.

The man then stole $600 in cash and a cell phone from the woman before fleeing the scene.

EMS responded to the scene and the victim was taken to Interfaith Hospital, where she was treated and released for bruises and scratches to her neck.

Authorities say the suspect is known as "Todd," and was last seen wearing a light green jacket and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.