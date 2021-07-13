Man burned in unprovoked liquid attack on Midtown Manhattan sidewalk

Police want to find the man who poured some unidentified scalding liquid onto another man, burning him, as the victim walked along a street in Midtown Manhattan. Police say the attack was unprovoked.

On July 5 at about 10:01 p.m., the 57-year-old man was nearing the southwest corner of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue when the suspect threw the unknown liquid from behind, according to police. The suspect then ran off as the victim fell to the ground.

The man took himself to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital to be examined. He suffered second-degree burns to his back.

The suspect was described by police as an adult male with a light complexion, approximately 5'7" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and shirtless.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to cops.

