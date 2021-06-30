Man beaten with bat and chair, stabbed in Midtown: NYPD

article

A man was struck with a baseball bat, hit with a chair, and stabbed by three men during an altercation in Midtown, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, the victim, a 39-year-old man, was sitting in a folding chair at the northeast corner of West 33rd Street and Broadway when he was approached by the three suspects.

The first man hit the victim multiple times with a baseball bat, while the second suspect struck the victim with a chair. Finally, the third suspect produced an unknown sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back.

All three suspects then ran away from the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The victim was taken in stable condition to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue.

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of the three suspects.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.