Man arrested for sex attack in Queens elevator

The NYPD has arrested a man who they say followed a woman into an elevator in Queens, where he sexually assaulted her after attempting to rob her.

Police arrested 62-year-old Ralph Toro of Queens. He faces attempted robbery and sex abuse charges.

According to police, he is the man who followed the 51-year-old victim into an elevator in an apartment building on 108th Street and 62nd Drive in Forest Hills last Friday- afternoon.

The man left the elevator before going back in shortly afterward, pulling a knife and demanding money from the victim.

The victim dumped the contents of her purse on the floor, and the suspect then searched her body for any additional property.

Authorities say that's when he pulled down her pants and began sexually assaulting her.

The victim managed to push him out of the elevator, where he ran to a stairwell and left the building.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.