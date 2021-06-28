Man arrested for hitting boy with jet ski at Jones Beach

article

A Bronx man was arrested for allegedly hitting an 8-year-old swimmer with a personal watercraft while operating it while he was drunk.

Nassau County Police say it happened Saturday evening at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Marine Bureau Officers responded to the Sloop Channel at Field 10 about 7:30 p.m. The boy was airlifted to Cohen’s Children Hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later arrested defendant Anthony I. DeJesus, 30, of the Bronx in connection with the crash. He is charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and other charges.

He was arraigned on Sunday. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.