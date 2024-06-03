Man arrested after starting fight at Bronx golf course

A man has been arrested after starting a fight at a golf course in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police.

The fight happened around 2 p.m. at the Pelham Bay & Split Rock Golf Courses when a 29-year-old man, identified as Charles Costello, punched a 49-year-old man.

A FOX 5 NY employee was there as this was happening and said CPR was performed on a man and Costello was yelling that he didn't mean to hit him.

"I just hit him back. I didn't know I was hitting so hard," one of the two men involved in the fight said.

The 49-year-old man was assaulted and transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition, police said.

"A lot of times the guys don't follow etiquette," golfer Larry Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez usually golfs at the course once a week but was not present this weekend when the fight broke out. He told Fox 5 that he wasn't surprised to hear a fight had taken place.

"If I was a real hot head - I could have gotten into three or four fights on this golf course in the last few years," Gonzalez said.

Costello has been charged with assault.

It is unclear what led to the altercation or if the men knew each other.