New York City moves to block high-speed e-bike sales in every borough, Mamdani says

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a crackdown on online retailers he says are illegally selling e-bikes in New York City. The city has issued cease and desist letters to 42 online retailers it says are selling high-speed e-bikes that cannot legally operate on city streets. It comes after a 17-year-old riding an illegal, high-speed e-bike was killed in a crash last week near City Hall.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday the city is taking action against online retailers accused of illegally selling e-bikes to customers in the five boroughs.

What we know:

At a City Hall news conference, Mamdani said the city issued cease and desist letters to 42 online retailers selling high-speed e-bikes, stand-up e-scooters and other products that cannot be operated legally on city streets.

The cease and desist orders asked the retailers to immediately stop selling the devices to customers in New York City's 175 ZIP codes.

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Dig deeper:

Mamdani's announcement comes as the City Council is considering 17 bills aimed at cracking down on illegal e-bikes and banning sales of some currently legal high-speed models.

The City Council's proposals would require delivery companies to register for commercial licenses and mandate additional liability insurance for food delivery apps.

They also come after last week's crash near City Hall that killed a 17-year-old who was riding an illegal, high-speed e-bike.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, City Council Speaker Julie Menin highlighted the rise in serious injuries connected to e-bikes.

"Compared to last year, both e-bike and e-scooter collisions are up more than 30%. In 2026 alone, there have already been over 500 collisions involving e-bikes. We cannot go on like this," Menin said.

What's next:

The next hearing on the City Council's e-bike safety proposals is on Sept. 30.