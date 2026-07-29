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Teen cyclist killed in collision with SUV in Lower Manhattan, NYPD says

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Updated July 29, 2026 12:55 PM EDT Published July 29, 2026 11:06 AM EDT
Teen on e-bike dies in collision with SUV in Manhattan, NYPD says
Teen on e-bike dies in collision with SUV in Manhattan, NYPD says

Teen on e-bike dies in collision with SUV in Manhattan, NYPD says

A teenager riding an e-bike was struck and killed in a collision with an SUV near the Brooklyn Bridge in Lower Manhattan. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has the latest. 

The Brief

    • A teen e-bike rider was struck and killed in a collision involving an SUV in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, the NYPD said.
    • A preliminary investigation showed the 17-year-old boy was cycling north on Centre Street, near the Brooklyn Bridge ramp, before colliding with a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe.
    • The investigation into what caused the fatal collision remains under investigation.

New York - A teenager riding an e-bike was struck and killed in a collision involving an SUV in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, according to police. 

The NYPD said a 911 call came in just before 9 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle collision on Centre Street and Chambers Street, where traffic flows from the Brooklyn Bridge. 

What we know:

A preliminary investigation shows the 17-year-old boy was cycling north on Centre Street before colliding with a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe going in the same direction. 

The Tahoe was being driven by a 40-year-old woman, who remained on the scene, police said. Sources tell FOX 5 that she was transported to a local hospital for a possible panic attack.

EMS responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene, officials said. 

Dig deeper:

The teen cyclist's backpack was found at the scene with a bouquet of flowers that read "Feliz cumpleaños," which means "Happy birthday" in Spanish.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release the names of the cyclist and driver involved. 

The investigation into what caused the fatal collision is ongoing. 

By the numbers:

According to Vision Zero, at least 10 cyclists have been killed on city streets so far in 2026.

A total of 80 people have been killed on city streets so far this year, including pedestrians and others, with 18,000 reported injuries. 

The Source: This report is based on information from the NYPD and data from the City of New York. 

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