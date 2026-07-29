Teen cyclist killed in collision with SUV in Lower Manhattan, NYPD says
New York - A teenager riding an e-bike was struck and killed in a collision involving an SUV in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, according to police.
The NYPD said a 911 call came in just before 9 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle collision on Centre Street and Chambers Street, where traffic flows from the Brooklyn Bridge.
What we know:
A preliminary investigation shows the 17-year-old boy was cycling north on Centre Street before colliding with a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe going in the same direction.
The Tahoe was being driven by a 40-year-old woman, who remained on the scene, police said. Sources tell FOX 5 that she was transported to a local hospital for a possible panic attack.
EMS responded and pronounced the boy dead at the scene, officials said.
Dig deeper:
The teen cyclist's backpack was found at the scene with a bouquet of flowers that read "Feliz cumpleaños," which means "Happy birthday" in Spanish.
What we don't know:
Police did not immediately release the names of the cyclist and driver involved.
The investigation into what caused the fatal collision is ongoing.
By the numbers:
According to Vision Zero, at least 10 cyclists have been killed on city streets so far in 2026.
A total of 80 people have been killed on city streets so far this year, including pedestrians and others, with 18,000 reported injuries.
The Source: This report is based on information from the NYPD and data from the City of New York.