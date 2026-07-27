Mamdani announces 30% discount at new NYC-owned grocery stores

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a plan for city-owned grocery stores to sell everyday essentials at a 30% discount. The mayor said the stores would sell fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy, refrigerated goods, pantry staples and more. The city plans to open one grocery store in each borough, with sites already selected in the Bronx and East Harlem.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan for New York City-owned grocery stores is taking shape.

The mayor was in Brooklyn on Monday to unveil new details about his plan for five city-owned grocery stores, one in each borough, where shoppers will save on everyday essentials.

What we know:

Mamdani announced the municipal grocery stores will sell fresh produce, meat, seafood, pantry staples, dairy, refrigerated goods and more at a 30% discount below regular market prices.

Officials said the stores would not sell high-profit items, like cigarettes, lottery tickets or prepared hot foods, since they're not trying to compete with bodegas.

While the city would own the stores, private grocery operators who agree to sell the core basket of essential items at lower prices would handle day-to-day operations.

The city would be providing the space, covering the property taxes, paying for the initial buildout and covering rent.

What they're saying:

To fill the gap for affordable groceries, Mamdani said the prices would be locked in at the beginning of each month and would not fluctuate week-to-week. They would apply to all New Yorkers, regardless of income.

"Since 2019, food prices have soared in grocery stores around the country by roughly 30%, in fact," Mamdani said. "Talk to shoppers around the city and you'll often hear the same frustration. Wages have not kept up. Making matters even worse, some corporations have built out technology that allows for something called surveillance pricing, collecting personal data to charge some people more than others for the same carton of eggs."

By the numbers:

The Mamdani administration said it estimates the savings could cut New Yorkers' average grocery bill by about 15%, which amounts to around $90 per month or $1,000 per year.

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What's next:

The first city-owned grocery store is expected to open at Hunts Point in the Bronx by the end of 2027. Another at La Marqueta in East Harlem is projected to open by the end of 2029.

The city is still looking for sites in Queens, Staten Island and Brooklyn.