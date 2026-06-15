NYC legislation would require each borough to have 5 city-owned grocery stores

The Brief A proposed bill would require each city borough to establish at least five government-owned grocery stores if passed. The legislation, introduced by City Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez, would amend the current administrative code of New York City. Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously announced plans for New York City to build and operate a network of grocery stores in April.



A proposed bill would require each city borough to establish at least five government-owned grocery stores if passed.

5 city-owned grocery stores per borough

What we know:

The legislation, introduced by City Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez, would amend the current administrative code of New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously announced plans for New York City to build and operate a network of grocery stores in April.

Mamdani said the stores would be located on city-owned land and designed to make food more accessible for New Yorkers struggling with rising costs.

The city will waive rent and real estate taxes for the stores, which Mamdani said would help keep prices down while also creating "quality jobs."