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NYC legislation would require each borough to have 5 city-owned grocery stores

By
FOX 5 NY
Zohran Mamdani
Published June 15, 2026 4:32 PM EDT
Published June 15, 2026 4:32 PM EDT
Mamdani announcement on city-run grocery stores
Mamdani announcement on city-run grocery stores

Mamdani announcement on city-run grocery stores

The plan calls for the city to build and operate a network of grocery stores offering lower prices on everyday essentials. Mamdani said the stores would be located on city-owned land and designed to make food more accessible for New Yorkers struggling with rising costs.

The Brief

    • A proposed bill would require each city borough to establish at least five government-owned grocery stores if passed.
    • The legislation, introduced by City Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez, would amend the current administrative code of New York City.
    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously announced plans for New York City to build and operate a network of grocery stores in April. 

NEW YORK - A proposed bill would require each city borough to establish at least five government-owned grocery stores if passed.

5 city-owned grocery stores per borough

What we know:

The legislation, introduced by City Councilmember Jennifer Gutiérrez, would amend the current administrative code of New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously announced plans for New York City to build and operate a network of grocery stores in April. 

NYC Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice talks city-owned grocery stores
NYC Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice talks city-owned grocery stores

NYC Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice talks city-owned grocery stores

New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su sits down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss the city-owned grocery stores that will be in every borough, as well as potential concerns from local business leaders.

Mamdani said the stores would be located on city-owned land and designed to make food more accessible for New Yorkers struggling with rising costs.

The city will waive rent and real estate taxes for the stores, which Mamdani said would help keep prices down while also creating "quality jobs."

The Source: This article includes information from a bill proposed by a member of the New York City Council.

Zohran Mamdani