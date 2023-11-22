6-year-old gets surprise wish as honorary police officer of West New York Police Department

The little police jacket was tailored perfectly for the youngest and newest honorary member of West New York’s finest.

The badge, the stars, and the patch were little details for a little officer living out her biggest wish.

6-year-old Sorianny Vasquez arrived at work already looking the part with shades on her hat and her pager at the ready.

Sorianny wanted to be a police officer her entire life and she was surprised on Wednesday when her wish was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

She received a salute from her peers all ahead of the big moment where she took her oath to protect and defend citizens of West New York and, of course, she had to get a headshot for her new ID before briefing reporters on the best part of her day.

"I got a ride in a cop car." — Sorianny Vasquez

"I just want to say thank you to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It’s been my pleasure and honor. There's so many kids out there that suffer from so many critical conditions. You guys make it possible to put a smile on their faces," her mom Anna shared.

Sorianny's wish is one of 550,000 wishes granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation around the world in more than 40 years.

"In order to qualify for a wish, a child has to be 2 and a half to 18 years of age battling a critical illness that’s put their life in jeopardy," said Michael Dominick, Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

But it wasn’t all just fun and games. Sorianny had to take down a bad guy, putting those cuffs in action on her first day.

Sorianny saved the day and topped her wish off with a cool view from the department’s helicopter.

Now, she and her mom will share their new bond fighting crime.