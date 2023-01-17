Madonna 2023 tour dates
NEW YORK - The Material Girl is hitting the road in 2023.
Madonna will "Take a Bow" with a new Celebration Tour through North America and Europe starting this summer featuring the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.
The 35-city Live Nation-backed "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.
Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.
The singer will "be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years," according to the announcement. It will also "pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began."
Madonna tour tickets
"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna says in the announcement.
The Madona New York City dates are Aug. 23, 2023 and Aug. 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.
Tickets go on sale on her website starting Friday, Jan. 20.
Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include "Vogue," "Music," "Crazy For You," "Like a Virgin," "Like a Prayer," "Justify My Love," "Live to Tell" and "Papa Don't Preach."
Madonna US and Canada tour dates
JUL 15
2023
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC
TUE
JUL 18
2023
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, US
SAT
JUL 22
2023
Footprint Center
Phoenix, US
TUE
JUL 25
2023
Ball Arena
Denver, US
THU
JUL 27
2023
BOK Center
Tulsa, OK
SUN
JUL 30
2023
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN, US
WED
AUG 2
2023
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland, US
SAT
AUG 5
2023
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, US
MON
AUG 7
2023
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, US
JAN 23 @ 10AM
WED
AUG 9
2023
The United Center
Chicago, IL
SUN
AUG 13
2023
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, CA
SAT
AUG 19
2023
Bell Centre
Montreal, QC
WED
AUG 23
2023
Madison Square Garden
New York, US
THU
AUG 24
2023
Madison Square Garden
New York, US
WED
AUG 30
2023
TD Garden
Boston, MA
SAT
SEP 2
2023
Capital One Arena
TUE
SEP 5
2023
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, US
THU
SEP 7
2023
Amalie Arena
Tampa, FL
SAT
SEP 9
2023
FTX Arena
Miami, US
WED
SEP 13
2023
Toyota Centre
HOUSTON, TX
MON
SEP 18
2023
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
THU
SEP 21
2023
Moody Center
Austin, TX
WED
SEP 27
2023
Crypto.Com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
WED
OCT 4
2023
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
SAT
OCT 7
2023
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, US
With the Associated Press