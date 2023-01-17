Madonna 2023 tour dates

article

The Material Girl is hitting the road in 2023.

Madonna will "Take a Bow" with a new Celebration Tour through North America and Europe starting this summer featuring the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will "be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years," according to the announcement. It will also "pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began."

Madonna tour tickets

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna says in the announcement.

The Madona New York City dates are Aug. 23, 2023 and Aug. 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale on her website starting Friday, Jan. 20.

Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include "Vogue," "Music," "Crazy For You," "Like a Virgin," "Like a Prayer," "Justify My Love," "Live to Tell" and "Papa Don't Preach."

Madonna US and Canada tour dates

JUL 15

2023

Rogers Arena

Vancouver, BC

TUE

JUL 18

2023

Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, US

SAT

JUL 22

2023

Footprint Center

Phoenix, US

TUE

JUL 25

2023

Ball Arena

Denver, US

THU

JUL 27

2023

BOK Center

Tulsa, OK

SUN

JUL 30

2023

Xcel Energy Center

Saint Paul, MN, US

WED

AUG 2

2023

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cleveland, US

SAT

AUG 5

2023

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, US

MON

AUG 7

2023

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, US

JAN 23 @ 10AM

WED

AUG 9

2023

The United Center

Chicago, IL

SUN

AUG 13

2023

Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, CA

SAT

AUG 19

2023

Bell Centre

Montreal, QC

WED

AUG 23

2023

Madison Square Garden

New York, US

THU

AUG 24

2023

Madison Square Garden

New York, US

WED

AUG 30

2023

TD Garden

Boston, MA

SAT

SEP 2

2023

Capital One Arena

TUE

SEP 5

2023

State Farm Arena

Atlanta, US

THU

SEP 7

2023

Amalie Arena

Tampa, FL

SAT

SEP 9

2023

FTX Arena

Miami, US

WED

SEP 13

2023

Toyota Centre

HOUSTON, TX

MON

SEP 18

2023

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX

THU

SEP 21

2023

Moody Center

Austin, TX

WED

SEP 27

2023

Crypto.Com Arena

Los Angeles, CA

WED

OCT 4

2023

Chase Center

San Francisco, CA

SAT

OCT 7

2023

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, US

With the Associated Press