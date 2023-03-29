Appeals court: Madison Square Garden can ban lawyers suing them from entry

A New York appeals court has ruled Madison Square Garden can indeed ban lawyers suing them from attending concerts and theatrical performances at its venues, even if they hold valid tickets, overturning a lower court’s preliminary injunction.

The lawyer ban came to light in October 2022 when Attorney Larry Hutcher, a New York Knicks season ticket holder for nearly 50 years, was told his seats had been revoked because his law firm was representing ticket resellers that were suing MSG.

He filed a lawsuit in response, claiming he and nearly 60 lawyers from his firm were barred from the company's properties. Hutcher said in the suit that MSG took the action against he and his partners at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP after he became lead counsel for 24 ticket resellers who were suing MSG for violating New York’s Arts and Cultural Affairs Law.

Two weeks later, Hutcher received a letter informing him that the attorneys were barred and that his tickets, which he owned since 1976 and had already paid to renew for this season, were revoked.

MSG said it had instituted a policy back in June that precluded attorneys from firms engaged in litigation against the company from attending events at its venues until that litigation had been resolved.

"If you're being sued, right, you don't have to welcome the person into your home." — MSG CEO James Dolan

The ban not only applied to Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, but also concerts at the venue and its properties such as Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater.

"If somebody sues you, right, that's confrontational, its adversarial, and fine, people are allowed to sue. Right. But, at the same time, if you're being sued, right, you don't have to welcome the person into your home," Dolan said.

But Hutcher claimed what they have sworn under oath is that the reason for the ban is to prevent a violation of ethical rules.

The attorney general's office had said in a letter to MSG Entertainment that the ban, and the company's use of facial recognition technology to enforce it, may violate anti-discrimination laws and may dissuade lawyers from taking on cases such as sexual harassment or job discrimination claims against the company.

Since then, other lawyers have come forward with stories about being blocked from concerts, sports events and shows including the Rockettes' Christmas Spectacular.

The policy potentially affects thousands of lawyers at scores of firms and is being enforced through the use of technology that scans the faces of people entering venues owned by MSG and checks them against a databank of lawyers from banned firms.