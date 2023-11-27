From stabbings to syringes: Residents fed up with Lower East Side park

The New York City Parks website describes Manhattan's Sara D. Roosevelt Park as a "shimmering stretch of green" and "vibrant common ground for senior citizens, children and recent immigrants."

Not quite, residents say.

The eight-acre park, sandwiched between Chrystie and Forsyth streets on the Lower East Side, has become a homeless hangout and hotbed for violent crime, from stabbings to murders.

"We need more patrol, like more police out here," nearby resident Justin Guan told FOX 5 NY.

Police investigate a stabbing inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Chrystie Street in Chinatown, New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023. (Photo by Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images) Expand

Just two weeks ago, a homeless teen fatally stabbed Pasquale Alonso, a 25-year-old homeless man.

Last year, another man known to hang out in the park followed Christina Yuna Lee to her nearby apartment as she returned home from a night out. Once inside the building, he stabbed Lee 40 times, killing her.

Susan Lee is co-founder and vice president of SDR Park Alliance and participates in a monthly park clean-up.

"One of the concerns we have is the needles, the used drug needles in the park," Lee said.

She hopes funding to improve park safety and infrastructure will be used soon, as the area around Lions Gate Field is a big concern.

More than $20 million has been allocated to Sara D. Roosevelt: City Council gave the Parks Department $15 million for capital improvements through the SoHo/NoHo Neighborhood Plan. New York State also sent nearly $3.3 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. And New York City Mayor Eric Adams's administration also allocated about $1.8 million on the city’s behalf.

Gothamist reported that there have been more than three dozen felony assaults and robberies inside the park since 2019.

Those who live in the area told FOX 5 NY they’ve learned to avoid the troublesome crowds.

"It’s not too bad if you’re a guy," said resident Ethan Chu. "But generally, once it gets dark, I still wouldn't hang around here."

Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Monday, Nov. 27.

Julio Gerena, who plays handball in the park, said he's taken the time to get to know people who hang around the park.

"Once you get to know the people here, you know who’s the bad people and you know who’s the good people. You stay away from the bad people, and you stay with the good people," Gerena said.

Lee also said the city held a public commenting period where residents could give input on where the funding should go, but not many participated because it wasn’t advertised enough.

She hopes more are held so that their suggestions, like more lighting in the park, are implemented.