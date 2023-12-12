Why are lovers breaking up before the holidays? New Yorkers explain

The date Nov. 11th (11.11), is considered to be lucky, and Dec. 12th (12.11) is considered to be unlucky, especially for lovers.

According to the website Information Is Beautiful, peak break-up times happen right before the end of the year.

The website found that the most popular day for breakups is December 11th.

"There's so much going on this time of year. I mean, it could be lonely, maybe like New Year's, but why start a year off with the wrong person?" — Lori Zaslow, relationship expert, co-founder of Project Soulmate.

"It's a good time to be single because you go to a holiday party—you could meet so many people," says relationship expert and the co-founder of Project Soulmate, Lori Zaslow.

FOX 5 NY spoke to New Yorkers who say that the holidays were a breaking point for their relationships due to the pressures of gift-giving and meeting the family.

The site also found that spring break was another popular separation season.

Zaslow warns that if you're single this holiday season to just remember: "Go to everything you are invited to… Show up. Yes to everything. No to nothing."

The holiday season is also an opportunity for singles to meet.

One person told FOX 5 NY, "me personally, I'm not in a relationship right now... it's the season for getting into relationships for me...people break up? I'm there to scoop them up."