'Love is Blind' is now casting in New York City: Here's how to apply

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The Brief Netflix's reality dating series "Love is Blind" is officially looking for singles in New York City to participate in an upcoming season. "Brave, open-minded" New Yorkers who are genuinely looking for a committed relationship can submit their applications online through Kinetic Content. Viewers are already setting expectations for the upcoming season.



Is love truly blind? It looks like New York City is about to find out!

What we know:

Netflix's "Love is Blind" is officially casting New York City singles to fill up the pods for an upcoming season.

Kinetic Content posted the casting call on Instagram this week, stating that the popular dating reality show is currently casting in six different cities.

"Looking for love? Great! Willing to propose to a wall before seeing their face? Even better!"

What you can do:

Single New Yorkers who are "brave, open-minded and ready for a committed relationship" are encouraged to apply online.

What they're saying:

Some fans are already sending a clear message to "Love is Blind" casting producers about their expectations for the New York City season.

"And don’t pick no transplants from NY! I need real NY," one commenter said, while another stated, "If we’re doing NYC, I need born and raised New Yorkers."