Long Island woman stabs ex-boyfriend, kills his mother, cops say

A woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend’s mother to death and also stabbed her ex during an incident Thursday at a Long Island home, police said.

85-year-old Marie Mille died from stab wounds according to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. EMS transported 47-year-old Joseph Mille to a hospital. He underwent surgery for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shaquela Titley, 30, was held overnight at a Patchogue police station and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a murder charge. It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

According to police, Titley killed the mother and then stabbed her ex-boyfriend when he returned to the Deer Park home. he then fled and called 911 from a neighbor’s home.

The 911 call was placed around 12:20 p.m., but police said they were still working to determine the time of the initial stabbing. Titley was arrested at approximately 1:45 p.m.