Long Island teacher accused of sex with student
article
NEW YORK - A Suffolk County high school teacher was arrested on Monday after police say she was having a sexual relationship with a student.
The Suffolk County Police 28-year-old Veronica Pezdan on William Floyd Parkway after she left Shoreham/Wading River High School at approximately 11 a.m.
Police say Pezdan teaches mathematics at the school and engaged in a sexual relationship with a male student during the past two months.
Pezdan, of Holbrook, was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
She was being held overnight for arraignment on Tuesday. It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!
Advertisement