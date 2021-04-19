Long Island teacher accused of sex with student

article

A Suffolk County high school teacher was arrested on Monday after police say she was having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Suffolk County Police 28-year-old Veronica Pezdan on William Floyd Parkway after she left Shoreham/Wading River High School at approximately 11 a.m.

Police say Pezdan teaches mathematics at the school and engaged in a sexual relationship with a male student during the past two months.

Pezdan, of Holbrook, was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was being held overnight for arraignment on Tuesday. It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

