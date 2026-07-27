3 arrests, 10 vehicles seized after massive street takeover on Long Island, police say

The Brief Suffolk County police made three arrests and seized 10 vehicles after a massive street takeover. Police released video showing numerous ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles on Route 347 in Hauppauge. Witnesses called police reporting the group was driving recklessly and performing stunts.



Three people were arrested, and 10 vehicles were seized after a massive street takeover was caught on camera on Long Island.

What we know:

Suffolk County police released video showing all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and motorcycles on Route 347 in Hauppauge.

Witnesses called police reporting they were driving recklessly and performing stunts on Saturday afternoon.

The group of at least 200 drivers disbanded when police responded, then regrouped near Motor Parkway and Express Drive South in Brentwood, officials said.

Suffolk County Police said at least 200 drivers were involved in the street takeover.

The people arrested face charges including reckless driving, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon. Ten vehicles were impounded, according to police.

Ava Mongiello, 23, of Mount Sinai, and Jahkil Arroyo, 29, of Central Islip, were issued desk appearance tickets, police said. Shamir Solomon, 22, of Roosevelt, was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned July 26, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, Suffolk police said they arrested nine people and impounded 12 vehicles after a street takeover July 17 on Central Avenue in East Farmingdale.

The Street Takeover Task Force said the drivers "effectively closed down the roadway" while performing stunts, including donuts and burnouts.

Forty-six traffic tickets were issued for infractions, police said.