Sinkhole opens up in Long Island home’s front yard; 3 rescued
NEW YORK - Three people were rescued after a sinkhole opened up in the front yard of a home in Suffolk County, police said.
It happened Thursday just after 6 a.m. at 62 W 19 St. in Huntington Station.
According to police, two men and a woman were stuck in the hole measuring roughly six feet wide by six feet deep. Ring video captured the moment a 70-year-old woman fell in.
Ring video captured the moment a woman, 70, fell into the sinkhole (Ring.com)
Police said an officer and bystander reached into the hole and pulled one person to safety, while another officer retrieved a ladder from a neighbor and placed it in the hole for the remaining two people to climb out.
One of the men, around 60, and the 70-year-old woman were transported to Huntington Hospital for evaluation, police said.
The second man, around 60, was not injured.
The cause of the sinkhole is unknown at the time.
Chopper above the sinkhole