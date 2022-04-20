Long Island sanitation workers attacked

article

A Long Island man is under arrest for an attack on a municipal sanitation crew.

Nassau County Police say the attack took place Tuesday morning in Massapequa Park.

Police say that Daniel Cooney, 59, of Atlantic Ave. threw two bricks into the windshield of a Town of Oyster Bay garbage truck that was on his street. The bricks shattered the glass.

They say he then walked around to the back of the truck and sprayed a chemical at the faces of the truck's workers. They were not hurt in the attack.

Police arrested Cooney on criminal mischief charges. He also faces assault and weapons charges.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.