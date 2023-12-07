Remembering the LIRR mass shooting 30 years later

Thursday marks 30 years since a mass shooting on the LIRR.

Garden City, N.Y.: Overall shows train and people being treated on the platform after Colin Ferguson opened fire hitting sixteen people on the train as it arrived at Garden City on December 7, 1993. (Photo by Alan Raia/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Senator Chuck Schumer led a moment of silence on the Senate floor in honor of the victims.

Six people were killed, and 19 others were hurt after Colin Ferguson opened fire on a rush-hour train in Garden City in 1993.

Former congresswoman Carolyn Mccarthy's husband was one of those who was killed that day and her son was injured.

Mineola,N.Y.: Carolyn McCarthy discusses the tragedy that befell her family one year ago when her husband was killed and her son seriously injured when they were allegedly shot by Colin Ferguson aboard a Long Island Rail Road train. In this December Expand

McCarthy was a nurse at the time, who became a gun control advocate, which launched her career in politics.

Ferguson was found guilty of six counts of murder and 19 counts of attempted murder.

Ferguson was sentenced to a total of 315 years in prison.