Long Island piano prodigy shares performances with medical workers

Just like many 7-year-olds, Xiaoyan Liu, of Great Neck, New York, loves being outside and drawing. But her time spent tickling the ivory sets her apart from other kids her age.

"I practice two hours a day sometimes," she said.

Xiaoyan, who goes by the stage name Lele, which means happy in Chinese, started playing piano when she was just 3. By age 5, she had received national and international recognition in competitions. Since then, she has continued making a name for herself.

"Carnegie Hall, America's Got Talent, Albany, Port Authority and the Great Neck Social Center," she said.

And when the coronavirus pandemic began, Lele wanted to use her talent to thank who she calls the hardworking health care heroes. She sent videos of herself playing the piano to Sing for Hope, a nonprofit that transforms lives by using the power of the arts to create a better world.

"I just want them to fight the coronavirus together with me and I can be the sunshine," Xiaoyan said.

Whether it's classical music like Bach or Beethoven, jazz, or her favorite Michael Jackson songs, Lele's bubbly personality and true talent can leave just about anyone amazed.

"The piano is my best friend," she said.